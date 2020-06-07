TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Up to $0.80

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $0.80. TransEnterix shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 7,106,346 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in TransEnterix by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 90,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransEnterix in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.