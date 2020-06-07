Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.66. Transocean shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 35,988,300 shares trading hands.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. DNB Markets cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

Get Transocean alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. Research analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Transocean by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 42,752,604 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $49,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,638,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,575,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $45,097,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 565.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,037,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 13,961,593 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,283 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.