Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Trading 5.4% Higher

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.28 and last traded at $124.36, 3,129,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,144,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

