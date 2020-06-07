Trexquant Investment LP Takes $9.40 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,000. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.46. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.15 and a 12-month high of $331.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

