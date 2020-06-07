Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.24. Tuesday Morning shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 20,383,120 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TUES shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tuesday Morning by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,044 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Tuesday Morning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,337,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tuesday Morning by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUES)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.