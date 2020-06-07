Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Gap Up to $64.07

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.36, but opened at $64.07. Tyson Foods shares last traded at $66.38, with a volume of 286,341 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.