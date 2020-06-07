US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.47. US Well Services shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 1,103,100 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $112.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 67.12%. Equities analysts predict that US Well Services Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in US Well Services by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in US Well Services by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Well Services by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

