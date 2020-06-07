ValuEngine Downgrades Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) to Sell

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fujitsu presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS FJTSY opened at $21.28 on Friday. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

