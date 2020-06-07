ValuEngine Lowers Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to Sell

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CORT. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $14.19 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,768,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 147,082 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 629,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,772,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

