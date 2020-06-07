ValuEngine Upgrades China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) to “Sell”

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on China Minsheng Banking in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMAKY opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury, and Others.

