Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,273 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NNN opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

