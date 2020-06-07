Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 595 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $319.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $324.70. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.50.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.58.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

