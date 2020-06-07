Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.18 Million Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after buying an additional 5,767,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after buying an additional 3,277,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PPL by 3,562.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,282,000 after buying an additional 2,501,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.04 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

