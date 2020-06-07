Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $194.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.95. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.