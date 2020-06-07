Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.65 Million Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 166.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 181,110 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $381,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 142,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee purchased 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $120,938.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 225,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,690.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 329.54 and a quick ratio of 329.54.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

