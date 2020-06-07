Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,084,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,183,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,399,000 after acquiring an additional 426,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,150,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 78,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.40. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

