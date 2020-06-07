Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cosan were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cosan by 34,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cosan by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cosan by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Cosan Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cosan Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

