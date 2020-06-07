Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,396 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 676,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

NYSE TEL opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.