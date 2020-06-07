Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Fortis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $4,292,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 168,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

