Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 14,254 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 577,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 207,980 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 184.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 144,268 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 163,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High during the first quarter worth about $1,132,000.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Municipal High from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Pioneer Municipal High

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

