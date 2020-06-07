Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,370 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Electric worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after buying an additional 1,243,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,228,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,372,000 after buying an additional 123,378 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 103,914 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.84. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

