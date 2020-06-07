Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,002,384 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,002,384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.52. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. TheStreet cut Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

