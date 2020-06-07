Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 491 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Capital Management grew its position in Ameren by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

NYSE AEE opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

