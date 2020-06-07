Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $76,352,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after buying an additional 357,879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after buying an additional 273,730 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,411,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 354,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 248,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $85.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

