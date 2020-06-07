Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $205.12

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $205.12 and last traded at $204.56, with a volume of 10850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

