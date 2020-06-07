Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $198.00

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $198.00 and last traded at $196.64, with a volume of 280349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,725,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after acquiring an additional 226,963 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,379,000 after acquiring an additional 192,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,262,000.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

