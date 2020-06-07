Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vereit during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VER opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

