Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $5.81

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.81. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 2,453,583 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $912.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.21). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,123,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 224.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 391,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 206,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

