Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Share Price

Press coverage about Enerflex (TSE:EFX) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Enerflex earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.25 price objective on Enerflex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$6.45 on Friday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$17.24. The firm has a market cap of $490.54 million and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$365.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.4216 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

