Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $502,935.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,774.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

