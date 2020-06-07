Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.82.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average is $160.68. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $180.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.