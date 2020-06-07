Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,186 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,979,000 after purchasing an additional 833,612 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

MMC stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

