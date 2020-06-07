Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $662,000 in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $195.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $215.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Argus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

