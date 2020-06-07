Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $558,000 Investment in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 163,799 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,052,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,705,000 after purchasing an additional 248,933 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

