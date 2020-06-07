Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5,818.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

