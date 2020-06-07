Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 279.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 231,554 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after buying an additional 958,974 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal E. Schmale purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,809 shares in the company, valued at $988,276.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $754,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

