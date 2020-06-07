Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 26,268 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 43.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,268 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of WU stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

