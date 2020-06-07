Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 637 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Roku by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,678 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $186,811.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,059.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $29,617.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,617.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,184,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.20.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

