Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.76.

Paypal stock opened at $156.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.28. The company has a market cap of $183.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

