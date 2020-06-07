Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisign during the 4th quarter worth about $207,854,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,242,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 2,081.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 595,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after buying an additional 568,306 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,685,000 after buying an additional 467,743 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,043,000 after buying an additional 323,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $211.28 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra raised their target price on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.25.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

