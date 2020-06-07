Westcore Energy (CVE:WTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.02

Westcore Energy Ltd. (CVE:WTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 101000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $690,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About Westcore Energy (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas properties in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it had nine production wells. The company holds interest in the Flaxcombe field, which consists of approximately 3,840 acres of heavy oil located in the town of Flaxcombe, Saskatchewan.

