Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.85. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 46,974,046 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLL shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,721,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 99.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 906,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 452,448 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 425.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 455,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 368,396 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

