William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,778 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $190,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,387.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $120.65 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

