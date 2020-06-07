WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $342,000 Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $107.44 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.24.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.15.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $252,840. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

