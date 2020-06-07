W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.82. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 5,526,200 shares trading hands.

WTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial cut W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $399.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 524.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 3,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,255,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 471,443 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.