XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Price Up 5%

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) shares rose 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.48, approximately 166,844 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 606,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

XBIT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on XBiotech from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $397.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 641.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

