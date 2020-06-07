Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) dropped 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.44, approximately 855,981 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 168,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The stock has a market cap of $176.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.77 million for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AXA increased its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

