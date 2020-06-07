Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 198.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Vertical Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.