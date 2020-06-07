Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Shares Gap Up to $1.25

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.25. Yatra Online shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 222,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 683,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.