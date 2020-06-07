Zacks: Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce $250.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.50 million. Interface posted sales of $357.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.13 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

TILE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Interface by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Interface by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Interface by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Interface by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Interface by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $552.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.